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The diabolic PIN and the bursting BUBBLES - Message Feb.2022
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68 views • February 18, 2022
Message February 2022 about the (Covid 19) pin that was created to blow all bubbles
Economy, Transport, Finance (Casino Market), Faith/ Church, Society/ Family, Education,
Rapture and final end
No transcript is available but feel free to look at the website for the latest informations.
If you need licensed footages, images or music for your own videos, I have loads of them available exlusively on Pond5
https://www.pond5.com/artist/bindernowski
Economy, Transport, Finance (Casino Market), Faith/ Church, Society/ Family, Education,
Rapture and final end
No transcript is available but feel free to look at the website for the latest informations.
If you need licensed footages, images or music for your own videos, I have loads of them available exlusively on Pond5
https://www.pond5.com/artist/bindernowski
Keywords
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