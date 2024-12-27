009: Global Governance, Technocracy, Multipolarity, & the Great Reset

009 of WorldNotEnough.com gives his take on the Great Reset project for world government, our drone-swarmed technocratic future, what's behind BRICS and multipolarity, American Empire, myopia in alternative media, viable solutions, why he's relatively optimistic, his research methods, and more!





*Support Geopolitics & Empire!

Donate https://geopoliticsandempire.com/donations

Consult https://geopoliticsandempire.com/consultation

Become a Member https://geopoliticsandempire.substack.com

Become a Sponsor https://geopoliticsandempire.com/sponsors





**Visit Our Affiliates & Sponsors!

Above Phone https://abovephone.com/?above=geopolitics

easyDNS (use code GEOPOLITICS for 15% off!) https://easydns.com

Escape The Technocracy course (15% discount using link) https://escapethetechnocracy.com/geopolitics

LegalShield https://hhrvojemoric.wearelegalshield.com

Sociatates Civis (CitizenHR, CitizenIT, CitizenPL) https://societates-civis.com

Wise Wolf Gold https://www.wolfpack.gold/?ref=geopolitics





009 Websites

The World Is Not Enough https://www.worldnotenough.com





About 009

009 is an avid researcher and analyst who writes at WorldNotEnough.com.





*Podcast intro music is from the song "The Queens Jig" by "Musicke & Mirth" from their album "Music for Two Lyra Viols": http://musicke-mirth.de/en/recordings.html (available on iTunes or Amazon)