GRAND JURY-1: The Court of Public Opinion. Opening Statements.

The whole world knows that COVID was just the common cold and flu. The evil Fauci and team lied to the world and said it was deadly just so they could force their deadly Vaccines on the people and depopulate them. So far more than 19 million people have died from their deadly vaccine and still counting. https://rumble.com/v1wac7i-world-premier-died-suddenly.html
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.