Bannons War Room

Chief James Craig On Terrorists Crossing Our Border: "They're not here to go visit Disneyland"





Stay ahead of the censors - Join us warroom.org/join

Aired On: 10/10/2023

Watch:

On the Web: https://www.warroom.org

On Gettr: @WarRoom

On Podcast: Apple, iHeart Radio, Google

On TV: PlutoTV Channel 240, Dish Channel 219, Roku, Apple TV, FireTV or on https://AmericasVoice.news.





#news #politics #realnews



