https://gettr.com/post/p2cy2iq5c3a
3/29/2023 Peter Navarro interviews War Room correspondent Jayne Zirkle: The trial of the Pras Michel case will have a significant impact on the release of Miles Guo! Michel’s case truly demonstrates how deep the CCP's interference runs in the U.S. judicial system.
#MilesGuo #FreeMilesGuo #FreeMilesGuoNow #NFSC #PeterNavarro #WarRoom
3/29/2023 皮特·纳瓦罗采访战斗室记者婕恩·齐克尔：普拉斯·米歇尔案子的审判对郭文贵先生的释放意义重大！米歇尔的案子真正展示了中共对美国司法系统的干涉有多深！
#郭文贵 #释放郭文贵 #立即释放郭文贵 #新中国联邦 #皮特纳瓦罗 #班农战斗室
