The Soldier Beneath the Bed

What if the scariest military stories were never meant to be told?





Some soldiers say the most terrifying warnings aren't found in official reports—they're whispered from one night shift to the next. But what happens when someone ignores those warnings?





This story might make you think twice before answering a voice in the dark.





🎧 Listen to the full podcast through the link in the description.





https://open.spotify.com/episode/56I4zyuuJVmExiGim23bxp?si=0d58c582cf8b4811





#militaryghoststories

#paranormal

#supernatural

#urbanlegend

#nightshift