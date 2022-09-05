Are you a soul or a spirit?

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The God of Abraham, Isaac and Jacob are counted as living, but they're dead. They're counted as living because they are dead in the promise of Jesus. When will they live again? At the resurrection.
Unless you have died and then been resurrected, you're not living life eternal. The promise, the resurrection to life, has not yet happened.