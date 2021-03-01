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Hypocrisy: Under Trump, Attacks On Syria OK - Under Biden, Not OK - Both Lawless
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30 views • March 01, 2021
Remember when President Donald Trump attacked Syria without Congressional approval not once but twice, and zero evidence the government had used gas on its own people? Yeah, all his supporters gave him a pass, but now that Biden is doing the same thing, they are upset. The hypocrisy is amazing. The truth is that both men violated law and should have been impeached for their actions.
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See more here: https://sonsoflibertymedia.com/hypocrisy-under-trump-attacks-on-syria-ok-under-biden-not-ok-both-lawless/
Join us on Telegram: https://t.me/sonsoflibertymedia
https://sonsoflibertyradio.com
https://sonsoflibertymedia.com
Sons of Liberty Store: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/
Support us through a donation: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/donate
Partner with us as a Son or Daughter of Liberty: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/membership/
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