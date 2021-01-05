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Daerk Winter explained - Dr. Heiko Schöning
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96 views • January 05, 2021
Oracle Films, December 31, 2020
Join members of the World Freedom Alliance as Dr. Heiko Schöning discusses his research into the alarming history of the current media buzz phrase 'Dark Winter', its close relevance to the Coronavirus outbreak, the 2020 US elections and even the 2001 Amerithrax attacks.
If you like our videos, please consider donating to help us keep producing content like this: https://paypal.me/oraclefilms
Additional reading: https://www.thelastamericanvagabond.com/all-roads-lead-dark-winter/
Publishing rights: All rights belong to Oracle Films.
This video can be downloaded and re-uploaded on any non-monetised media channels.
For TV licensing or monetisation rights contact Oracle Films at [email protected]
Join members of the World Freedom Alliance as Dr. Heiko Schöning discusses his research into the alarming history of the current media buzz phrase 'Dark Winter', its close relevance to the Coronavirus outbreak, the 2020 US elections and even the 2001 Amerithrax attacks.
If you like our videos, please consider donating to help us keep producing content like this: https://paypal.me/oraclefilms
Additional reading: https://www.thelastamericanvagabond.com/all-roads-lead-dark-winter/
Publishing rights: All rights belong to Oracle Films.
This video can be downloaded and re-uploaded on any non-monetised media channels.
For TV licensing or monetisation rights contact Oracle Films at [email protected]
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