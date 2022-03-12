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There Is No Doubt in My Mind That the Maternity Hospital Bombing Was A Staged False Flag
Global Agenda
Global Agenda
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150 views • March 12, 2022
Three day's ago the media was all over the story that Vladimir Putin bombed a maternity hospital in Mariupol, Ukraine and they (the producers of the photo/video op) showed a building completely bombed out (with no fire and no smoke billowing) and then the camera pointed to one single exit door and a dozen people coming walking out including a pregnant lady on a stretcher and another one walking down stairs with all her belongings. We were to believe that this building was freshly bombed with burned out cars (once again zero flames, except for one car) and then a line of people walk out of a building. They were a couple of hours late in exiting that building and it totally looked stage as the Russian's clearly pointed out and called it fake and phoney. I totally agree.

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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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