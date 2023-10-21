The Life of a Marian Priest - Living Divine Mercy TV Show (EWTN) Ep.110 with Fr. Chris Alar

Oct 20, 2023
What does it mean to be a Marian Father of the Immaculate Conception? Father Chris Alar, MIC, and four of his brother priests share stories of their vocations. All have different ministries, but are all effective in their own way in spreading God's Divine Mercy. Then learn about the Hillybilly Thomists, a group of Dominican Friars who, in a ministry that is both entertaining and educational, inspire us to our Faith through music.
Watch Fr. Chris Alar, MIC, and the Marian Fathers and Brothers from the National Shrine of The Divine Mercy on our weekly show, "Living Divine Mercy," airing on EWTN every Wednesday at 6:30 pm EST, with an encore presentation on Mondays at 9:00 am EST. Through teaching segments, Bible and St. Faustina Diary excerpts, as well as real-life examples of people who are living Divine Mercy in their lives, you will learn why Jesus said Divine Mercy is mankind's last hope of salvation! Episode 110: The Life of a Marian Priest
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8nx579g6LnA
