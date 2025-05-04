Ep. 1834: City's Gun Registry, Secret Sharing & Trump Team Will Fail?

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
I've done a rant, narrated these footnotes & presented my commentary:
* Honoring Vincent Morin: Help His Family
https://www.gofundme.com/f/honoring-vincent-morin-help-his-family?fbclid=IwY2xjawKDdFtleHRuA2FlbQIxMABicmlkETE5OGFKSGZuQkZjUnY1eFU5AR4QZ0Qm3i5-q7q1Q7-Uz5QjkLklACAaDcLOYYeo6pQLo8a9x_51GAxrlq9BkQ_aem_iBgtFw8zvalq3479xUI21w
* Foreclosures on the Rise, and 60,000 Veterans are Suddenly Much Closer to Losing Their Homes
https://gregorymannarino.substack.com/p/from-battlefield-to-foreclosure-how
* Florida City Accused Of Having ‘Illegal Firearm Registry’
https://100percentfedup.com/florida-city-accused-having-illegal-firearm-registry/
* Gun Registry Showdown Planned in Jacksonville City Council Committee, as Donna Deegan Blames Lenny Curry
https://floridapolitics.com/archives/736060-gun-registry-showdown-planned-in-jacksonville-city-council-committee/
* Florida Residents can Conceal Carry a weapon starting July 1, But There are Rules
https://www.pnj.com/story/news/local/2023/06/29/florida-concealed-carry-law-starts-july-1-here-are-the-rules/70369342007/
* Gun Owners Group Calls for Inquiry into Firearms Industry’s Secret Sharing of Customer Data
https://reclaimthenet.org/gun-owners-urge-investigation-nssf-data-privacy-violations
* Why the Trump Administration will FAIL, and America’s Economy, military, and industrial base will COLLAPSE if Trump’s Weaponized Tariffs Aren’t Halted
https://www.naturalnews.com/2025-05-03-why-the-trump-administration-will-fail.html
Music Credits by:
* The Orchard Enterprises "Faster Than Light Introduction"
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=noLOahhn_N4
* Sons of Liberty "Spirit of the Times"
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xARYK0JJCMY
Contact, [email protected]
Donations:
* PayPal - https://paypal.me/LokiLuck3
* Cash App - https://cash.app/LokiLuck3
#Jacksonville #Privacy #TrumpAdministration #GunRegistry #Nullification2025 #DemoniacResistance