08-03-2025 TEACH THEM To Be ”Set Apart” Part 59 First Commandment 002
mylivingbranch
mylivingbranch
30 followers
6 views • 1 day ago

Exodus 34:10 And He said, “See, I am making a covenant. Before all your people I am going to do wonders such as have not been done in all the earth, nor in any nation. And all the people among whom you are shall see the work of Yahuah. For what I am doing with you is awesome. 11“Guard what I command you today. See, I am driving out from before you the Amorite and the Kena‛anite and the Ḥittite and the Perizzite and the Ḥiwwite and the Yeḇusite. 12“Guard yourself, lest you make a covenant with the inhabitants of the land where you are going, lest it be a snare in your midst. 13“But break down their slaughter-places, and smash their pillars, and cut down their Asherim – 14for you do not bow yourselves to another mighty one, for Yahuah , whose Name is jealous, is a jealous El –


Living Branch Hebrew Church

https://www.lbh.church

https://www.linktr.ee/livingbranch

Shabbat Livestream - Living Branch Hebrew Church

8pm EST Every Sunday


www.rumble.com/mylivingbranch/live

https://www.youtube.com/live

https://www.twitch.tv/hebrewchurch

https://www.brighteon.com/channels/mylivingbranch


Visit our website - https://www.lbh.church

Witnessing Website - www.yahuah.army

Donate Online - https://donate.lbh.church

Donate paypal - https://www.paypal.lbh.church

Donate - https://www.lbh.church


Bookmarkers - https://yahuah.army/bookmarkers


Join the family - https://www.livingbranch.app

Free Scripture App - www.yahscriptures.com

Keywords
yahuahcovenanteatingyahushafeast daysset apartno idolsliving branch hebrew churchfirst commandmentten debarimwords are food
