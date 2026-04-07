THE GOSPEL OF MATTHEW Part 28: The Compassion of Jesus

The world is full of suffering. When Jesus walked on the earth some 2,000 years ago, He was not spared the Devil’s wrath and it culminated in a harsh and painful crucifixion. The God-man never turned down a single person who sought healing. This week’s message was about two blind men, a mute, and the circumstances surrounding them.

The Son of God spent the majority of His time in the area of Galilee, making sure that no place was overlooked. He had great compassion for the masses because they were leaderless even though there was an abundance of priests and the synagogue system.

The problem was that it had become a dead-end religion poisoned by the Talmud and the Kabbalah. Jesus was going to abandon the broken system and replace it with independent churches led by the Holy Spirit. There would be a five-fold ministry to benefit the believers in Christ. God just needed laborers to handle the abundant harvest.

Sermon Outline: https://eaec.org/sermons/2023/RLJ-1924.pdf

RLJ-1924 -- AUGUST 6, 2023

Our new website: https://rljc-eaec.org/

Join us for our weekly webcast Sundays 9AM PST or anytime during the week at:

https://rljc-eaec.org/weekly-webcast/

If you can support us that would be great. We are usually running on empty:

https://rljc-eaec.org/donations/



