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Sleep In A Faraday Cage Room - Sleep Sanctuary
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327 views • December 01, 2019
https://emf-protection.ca
Going to sleep exposed to all types of electromagnetic radiation has become the norm and unlike things we know can harm us, people don't know about this stuff as it is invisible, odorless, tasteless and most can't feel it.
While sleeping, our bodies go into a restorative, repairing process however studies show this is disrupted due to emf exposure.
While 1000s of studies draw links to emf and disease endpoints we cannot prove emf to be the cause of a persons ailments but what we can do is ensure we mitigate sources and exposures so they don't enter into the equation.
The best place to start this process is in one's sleeping space.
Serving Toronto, Mississauga, Oakville, Burlington, Milton, Guelph, Kitchener, Waterloo, Cambridge, Stratford, New Hamburg, Woodstock, London and areas.
Going to sleep exposed to all types of electromagnetic radiation has become the norm and unlike things we know can harm us, people don't know about this stuff as it is invisible, odorless, tasteless and most can't feel it.
While sleeping, our bodies go into a restorative, repairing process however studies show this is disrupted due to emf exposure.
While 1000s of studies draw links to emf and disease endpoints we cannot prove emf to be the cause of a persons ailments but what we can do is ensure we mitigate sources and exposures so they don't enter into the equation.
The best place to start this process is in one's sleeping space.
Serving Toronto, Mississauga, Oakville, Burlington, Milton, Guelph, Kitchener, Waterloo, Cambridge, Stratford, New Hamburg, Woodstock, London and areas.
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