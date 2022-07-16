Wall Street, Bolsheviks, and Nazis

SPECIAL REPORT

Our Secret History of Manufactured War: Who is running the world?

Professor Antony C. Sutton reveals the secret history of the United States as the architect and financier of the Bolshevik Revolution, Hitler, Vietcong, and the Cold War based on his research in this 1980 interview.

Prof. Antony C. Sutton Bibliography

Western Technology and Soviet Economic Development: 1917–1930 (1968)

Western Technology and Soviet Economic Development: 1930–1945 (1971)

Western Technology and Soviet Economic Development: 1945–1965 (1973)

National Suicide: Military Aid to the Soviet Union (1973)

What Is Libertarianism? (1973)

Wall Street and the Bolshevik Revolution (1974)

Wall Street and the Rise of Hitler (1976)

Wall Street and FDR (1976)

The War on Gold: How to Profit from the Gold Crisis (1977)

Energy: The Created Crisis (1979)

The Diamond Connection: A manual for investors (1979)

Trilaterals Over Washington – Volume I (1979; with Patrick M. Wood)

Trilaterals Over Washington – Volume II (1980; with Patrick M. Wood)

Gold vs Paper: A cartoon history of inflation (1981)

Investing in Platinum Metals (1982)

Technological Treason: A catalog of U.S. firms with Soviet contracts, 1917–1982 (1982)

America’s Secret Establishment: An Introduction to the Order of Skull & Bones (1983, 1986, 2002)

How the Order Creates War and Revolution (1985)

How the Order Controls Education (1985)

The Best Enemy Money Can Buy (1986)

The Two Faces of George Bush (1988)

The Federal Reserve Conspiracy (1995)

Trilaterals Over America (1995)

Cold Fusion: Secret Energy Revolution (1997)

Gold For Survival (1999)

...and ROCK ON \m/

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