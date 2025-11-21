© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Keith Richards - I'm Waiting For The Man (Lou Reed Cover)
"I'm Waiting for the Man" is a song by American rock band the Velvet Underground. Written by Lou Reed, it was first released on their 1967 debut studio album, The Velvet Underground & Nico. The lyrics describe a man's efforts to obtain heroin in Harlem.
-----------------