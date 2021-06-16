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anonymous video for anonymous and Everyone
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31 views • June 16, 2021
Lauren, this whole thing was Engineered from the beginning to exercise absolute control at the global level, first time in Earth history, the Only solution is for you and your friends to: get Someone u know to create a 'global democracy' app, all ur fans and fans of ur friends use it including me, it goes globally viral, and is implemented such that we All vote on issues that Actually Matter...
https://youtu.be/jza2zLw_8cI
https://youtu.be/jza2zLw_8cI
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