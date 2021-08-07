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DO NOT COMPLY EVEN IF IT BECOMES MANDATED!!!
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1550 views • August 07, 2021
We the people will always have the power according to the constitution. "Any officer/person in office who forces you to do anything which goes against your will and the constitution is unlawful.
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