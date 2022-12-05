TUCKER CARLSON - JAMES WOODS [Hollywood career was ruined by censorship]

James Woods fires back at Twitter, vows to sue over censorship on 'Tucker Carlson Tonight'

Woods says his Hollywood career was ruined by censorship following his speaking out on Hunter Biden'

On Friday, as Musk continued to release his findings, Woods phoned in to Fox News' "Tucker Carlson Tonight" and said he now plans to sue the Democratic National Committee over the damage done to his career after he was censored for speaking out on Hunter Biden's laptop.

"I can guarantee you one thing more than anything else you'll ever hear in your life: I will be getting a lawyer. I will be suing the Democratic National Committee no matter what," he said.

https://www.foxnews.com/media/james-woods-fires-back-twitter-vows-sue-censorship-tucker-carlson-tonight/












