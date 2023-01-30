Baptism and the Holy Spirit (Romans 6-7) | God living in His children

After Paul spends a good chunk of time unpacking what it means to be saved by one's belief in Jesus, he then proceeds to dive into the purpose of baptism. Is it just an outward expression of an inward decision or is there something significant that only takes place at baptism? It is the invitation for God's Holy Spirit to take up permanent residence inside the new believer who then undergoes a transformation that can only be managed by the Divine.
