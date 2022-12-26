DEL DRAWS THE LINE ON CHILDHOOD VACCINES from TheHighwire.com

Video Source --> https://thehighwire.com/videos/del-draws-the-line-on-childhood-vaccines/
Governor Ron DeSantis’ Vaccine Accountability Roundtable was a groundbreaking moment in the fight for medical freedom. While The HighWire celebrates certain impactful moments from the event, Del takes note of the pro-vaccine sentiment displayed during the forum toward childhood vaccines, and sends a clear message on where The HighWire stands after years of research on Vaccine Safety, Research, and Policy.
#MedicalFreedom #VaccineInjury #DoTheStudies #VaccineTruth
POSTED: December 16, 2022
