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Clown Planet News (19 May, 2021): UFOs, No Masks if Vaxxed, Jab Magnets, Vax Wristband, & Transhumanism
Sensus Fidelium
Sensus Fidelium
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70 views • May 19, 2021
https://breaking911.com/leaked-video-shows-ufo-flying-around-navy-ship-near-san-diego/

https://twitter.com/Breaking911/status/1394704245849567234

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https://twitter.com/Reuters/status/1393979558769143808

https://www.staustin.org/from-fr-chuck

https://www.archdpdx.org/covid-19-resources

https://news.cgtn.com/news/2021-05-17/Irish-health-ministry-targeted-in-cyber-attack-10ktChqGA24/index.html

https://twitter.com/ClimateEnvoy/status/1393621155773288451

https://twitter.com/Sensus_Fidelium/status/1393941097664106500

https://twitter.com/HadiNasrallah/status/1392941639556116482

https://twitter.com/FoxBusiness/status/1394076470130221058

https://twitter.com/RandPaul/status/1392901577233604612

https://twitter.com/talkRADIO/status/1395050305419628553

https://twitter.com/Breaking911/status/1394461721960529925

https://www.congress.gov/bill/117th-congress/senate-bill/1260/text

https://news.mit.edu/2019/storing-vaccine-history-skin-1218

https://twitter.com/Breaking911/status/1394360821355094021

https://www.thelancet.com/journals/lanmic/article/PIIS2666-5247(21)00069-0/fulltext

https://nymag.com/intelligencer/2021/05/experts-cdcs-summer-camp-rules-are-cruel-irrational.html

https://twitter.com/wittgenstein78/status/1393704368399163396

https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-9583109/Eric-Clapton-hits-propaganda-vaccine-safety.html

https://www.minds.com/CorbettReport/blog/biodigital-convergence-bombshell-document-reveals-the-true-a-1240670804018147328

https://archive.is/d3dOt

https://rumble.com/vgzz9p-the-definition-of-a-bio-weapon.html

http://ronpaulinstitute.org/archives/congress-alert/2021/may/18/mask-rebellionon-the-floor-of-the-us-house/

https://www.9news.com/article/news/health/coronavirus/colorado-covid-vaccine-wristband/73-8724b8ed-071b-4fc3-9931-f067b5efb64e

https://www.lifesitenews.com/opinion/lets-get-a-few-things-cleared-up-testing-cell-lines-and-fetal-tissue

https://www.zerohedge.com/medical/watch-uniformed-troops-enter-bars-7-eleven-dallas-randomly-vaccinate-younger-crowd

https://corporate.walmart.com/newsroom/2021/04/02/walmart-inc-now-offering-covid-19-vaccines-in-48-states-puerto-rico-and-washington-d-c

https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-9582511/About-2-500-NYC-adolescents-COVID-vaccines-day-shot-approved-age-group.html?ito=social-twitter_dailymailus

https://www.forbes.com/sites/roberthart/2021/05/11/covid-surges-in-4-of-5-worlds-most-vaccinated-countries-heres-why-the-us-should-worry/?sh=15cfeab0d677

https://www.eurekalert.org/pub_releases/2021-05/nu-ip051321.php

https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/31100837/

https://www.fiercepharma.com/drug-delivery/magnetofection-delivers-dna-experimental-malaria-vaccine

https://www.theguardian.com/science/neurophilosophy/2016/mar/24/magneto-remotely-controls-brain-and-behaviour

https://www.skynews.com.au/details/_6254690190001

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_CKlomcUobI

https://www.newsweek.com/2021/05/28/forget-herd-immunity-winter-covid-surges-will-bring-lockdowns-travel-bans-crammed-icus-1590656.html

https://twitter.com/petelincoln48/status/1394025448430919685

https://twitter.com/DavidBCollum/status/1394024259018760197

https://twitter.com/CBCToronto/status/1394382211630075907

https://twitter.com/tomselliott/status/1394604090160730113

https://www.foxnews.com/media/new-york-times-calls-out-cdc-for-misleading-data-on-outdoor-covid-transmission

https://twitter.com/DrEricDing/status/1394631920651182080
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy