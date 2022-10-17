Dr. Michael Rectenwald: The Grand Refusal vs. The Great Reset

The Great Reset is understood by its ideologists at the World Economic Forum (WEF) in terms of the convergence of economic, social, monetary, medical, technological, environmental, military, and governance systems. The transformation of these domains into "stakeholder capitalism" is touted as the only way to ensure global wellbeing in the post-Covid world. However, if the world is "reset" in such a fashion, ordinary people will get nothing but a totalitarian nightmare, according to Dr. Michael Rectenwald.

In this interview with The New American, Dr. Rectenwald explains that in terms of economics and monetary policy, the Great Reset, much like other socialist practices, would involve a consolidation of wealth on the one hand, and a complete and inescapable dependence on government handouts on the other. The Great Reset also specifically entails the so-called Fourth Industrial Revolution (4IR) and transhumanism, which would fuse the physical, digital, and biological worlds. That, in turn, would create an opportunity for virtually unlimited control over the people.

Dr. Rectenwald maintains that the implementation of "corporate socialism" and the subversion of the American elites, which have been tracked and well-documented by the John Birch Society (JBS), can be countered by doable solutions. The nine-point practical plan developed by the professor is dubbed the Grand Refusal. It includes refusing Central Bank digital currencies; rejecting transhumanist technologies and the "Internet of bodies;" practicing the free market; encouraging the defection of the elites from the globalist agenda, and other measures.

