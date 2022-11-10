Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Dr. Peter McCullough: detail how the C-19 injections cause myocarditis
225 views
channel image
Mindy
Published 18 days ago |

Stew Peters: Cardiac Issues Surge! Medical Board Tries To DESTROY Cardiologist For Exposing Covid 19 Vax Injuries. Big Pharma is attacking doctors who spread the TRUTH!
Dr. Peter McCullough joins to detail how the C-19 injections cause myocarditis, and how the American Board of Internal Medicine is trying to shut him down!
Big Pharma is taking away his certifications and career, in order to hide the truth!

Keywords
trumpalex jonesrussiavaccinebidenputinukraine2024faucipfizerklaus schwabstew petersdr jane rudydr peter mccullough

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket