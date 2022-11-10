Dr. Peter McCullough: detail how the C-19 injections cause myocarditis

Stew Peters: Cardiac Issues Surge! Medical Board Tries To DESTROY Cardiologist For Exposing Covid 19 Vax Injuries. Big Pharma is attacking doctors who spread the TRUTH!
Dr. Peter McCullough joins to detail how the C-19 injections cause myocarditis, and how the American Board of Internal Medicine is trying to shut him down!
Big Pharma is taking away his certifications and career, in order to hide the truth!
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.