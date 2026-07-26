A.I. Creation Identification

Natasha Owens Number 1 on The Charts Song TDS was Great...

Though It was Done So Well It Validates Our Fate!





It's The AI Used to Create It, and It Was Exellent,

But We Won't Know What's Real and What's Not Anymore.

Any Bad Actor Who Might Choose to Present It as Fact,

That Very Real Threat is Hard to Ignore!





In The Begining You Could Tell if It was AI by The Poor Lip Sync or The Repetitive Motions Though It is Truly Difficult Now.

It Has Improved Quickly in The Short Time It's Been Used and An Accurate Way of Identifing AI Creations Needs Enforced Somehow.