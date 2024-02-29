Create New Account
The Word, Quick and Poweful-CHARLES LAWSON BIBLE SERMON-FEB 28 2024
Rightly Dividing The Word
Published Yesterday

Man's Love for Easy Things Gives Him a Strong Tendency to Simplify the Word of God. But God's Word Is Alive: It Searches the Heart in a Powerful, Personal Way and Shines Out the Exact Obstacle Keeping You from Accepting Your Need for a Saviour. Also, Preacher's Own Personal Testimony.


