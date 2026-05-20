CHP Talks: Kris Sims—Taxpayers Can’t Afford Mr. Carney’s Agenda!

May 21, 2026: My special guest this week—and our go-to expert on all things that taxpayers and citizens need to know—is Kris Sims, Alberta Director for the Canadian Taxpayers Federation. We discuss the national debt, the failure of Mark Carney’s Liberals to stick to their own bloated budget, the crazy use of new debt to fund the ridiculously-named “Sovereign Wealth Fund” (not sovereign and curiously devoid of anything resembling wealth) and the $59,000 in legal fees racked up by the taxpayer-funded propaganda machine known as the CBC…our own money being used to keep us ignorant of the CBC’s falling viewership. Then we end with a few good news stories to help us find the courage to keep up the fight for the future of Canada!





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