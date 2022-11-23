NWCR's Removing the Liberal Blindfold - 11/22/2022

The left has an ever changing sorty about what happened and what is going on with Hunter Biden's "laptop from hell" and their story has changed from "Russian Misinformation" to "It's real but it has been tampered with" to whatever else they can come up with. But we must realize they are only trying to save face for the lies they have been telling. NOTHING MORE.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.