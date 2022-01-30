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FCG Church Personalized Weekly Proclamation: 2 Corinthians 1:20-22, 20220130
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30 views • January 30, 2022
FCG Church Personalized Weekly Proclamation:
Sunday, January 30, 2022: 2 Corinthians 1:20-22
O my Gracious, Merciful, Almighty, Heavenly, and Holy Father! Hallowed be Your Blessed Name! Thank You, ADONAI, JEHOVAH for granting me Your Divine Promises that pertain to life and godliness through the Atoning Blood sacrifice of my LORD and Savior Jesus Christ.
My EL-ELYON, the LORD MOST GOD, Your Holy Ghost encourages me that:
20 For all Your Promises in You are Yes, and in You, Glorious ELOHIM, the LORD GOD Amen, to Your Glory through me.
21 And the One who established me with other Saints in Christ Jesus and have anointed me is You, my EL-SHADDAI, the LORD GOD ALMIGHTY,
22 who also have sealed me and given me Your Holy Ghost in my heart as a guarantee.
Thank you, JEHOVAH JIREH, the LORD my PROVIDER, for Your everlasting Promises to Your Saints, and for answering my prayers in the Blessed Name and Righteousness of my LORD and Savior Jesus Christ! Amen! (2 Corinthians 1:20-22 personalized NKJV)
Sunday, January 30, 2022: 2 Corinthians 1:20-22
O my Gracious, Merciful, Almighty, Heavenly, and Holy Father! Hallowed be Your Blessed Name! Thank You, ADONAI, JEHOVAH for granting me Your Divine Promises that pertain to life and godliness through the Atoning Blood sacrifice of my LORD and Savior Jesus Christ.
My EL-ELYON, the LORD MOST GOD, Your Holy Ghost encourages me that:
20 For all Your Promises in You are Yes, and in You, Glorious ELOHIM, the LORD GOD Amen, to Your Glory through me.
21 And the One who established me with other Saints in Christ Jesus and have anointed me is You, my EL-SHADDAI, the LORD GOD ALMIGHTY,
22 who also have sealed me and given me Your Holy Ghost in my heart as a guarantee.
Thank you, JEHOVAH JIREH, the LORD my PROVIDER, for Your everlasting Promises to Your Saints, and for answering my prayers in the Blessed Name and Righteousness of my LORD and Savior Jesus Christ! Amen! (2 Corinthians 1:20-22 personalized NKJV)
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