X22 REPORT Ep. 2808b - Destruction Of The Old Guard, As The Darkness Falls So Does Our Enemies

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X22 REPORT Political/GeoPolitical News Ep. 2808b - June 24, 2022
Destruction Of The Old Guard, As The Darkness Falls So Does Our Enemies
The [DS] continues to lose. Trump and the patriots are dismantling their system they setup. Each piece is being removed and the [DS] infiltration is being exposed. The destruction of the old guard is in process. The darkness is falling and the enemy is now exposed. The [DS] is going to try to fight back, they will use violence and fear but this will not work. The people are now with them, they are awake and they see through their false agendas.
All source links to the report can be found on the www.x22report.com site.
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