Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Healthcare Oligarchs Plot New Power Grab! W.H.O. Backed Treaty Would SHRED Constitution
110 views
channel image
Vigilent Citizen
Published 17 hours ago |

MIRRORED from Stew Peters Network

01 Feb 2023

https://rumble.com/v27w27e-healthcare-oligarchs-plot-new-power-grab-w.h.o.-backed-treaty-would-shred-c.html

Australian politicians are waking up to the tyrannies of W.H.O. regulations.

Maria Zeee is here to celebrate the victory and triumph of Novak Djokovic over covid totalitarians .

The news Pfizer is conducting "gain of function" research is being covered by the mainstream media in Australia.

Every single person should have the same courage Novak Djokovic displayed and he is an example to the world!

Keywords
whoaustraliatreatypfizerstew petersmaria zeenovak djokovicwimbeldon

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket