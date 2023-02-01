Healthcare Oligarchs Plot New Power Grab! W.H.O. Backed Treaty Would SHRED Constitution

MIRRORED from Stew Peters Network

Australian politicians are waking up to the tyrannies of W.H.O. regulations.

Maria Zeee is here to celebrate the victory and triumph of Novak Djokovic over covid totalitarians .

The news Pfizer is conducting "gain of function" research is being covered by the mainstream media in Australia.

Every single person should have the same courage Novak Djokovic displayed and he is an example to the world!