NASA SATELLITE RECORDED GLOBAL ( CO ) CARBON MONOXIDE & FIRES 2000-2017
MIGRATORY ANIMAL
Published a month ago |

NASA SATELLITE RECORDED GLOBAL ( CO ) CARBON MONOXIDE & FIRES 2000-2017ARE YOU AWARE ? - - - ARE YOU PREPARED ?

CARBON DIOXIDE IS REQUIRED FOR LIFE ON THIS PLANET EARTH

CARBON MONOXIDE IS LETHAL - ODERLESS - COLORLESS

PLANET EARTH'S ATMOSPHERE IS APPROX. 21% OXYGEN + 78% NITROGEN

According to The CDC, the health effects can vary significantly

due to age, sex, weight and overall state of health.

CO is measured in Parts per Million or PPM; out of a million molecules of air,

how many are carbon monoxide.

The time given respective to the levels referenced in this chart,

are for healthy people unless otherwise stated.


Just Remember this Medical Fact THREE 3’s

-  3 weeks without Food and We as Humans Will Die

-  3 days without Water and We as Humans Will Die

-  3 Minutes without Oxygen and We as Humans WILL DIE


12,000 PPM  - -  Death within 1 – 3 minutes

  1,600 PPM  - -  Nausea within 20 minutes, death within 1 hour

     800 PPM  - -  Nausea and convulsions – death within 2 hours

     400 PPM  - -  Frontal headaches within 1‐2 hours; Nausea and convulsions

                            – death within 2 hours; UL 2034 alarms should sound

                            within 4 and 15 minutes BY THEN IT COULD BE TOO LATE

       50 PPM  - -  Maximum average level for continuous exposure

                            in 8 hour workday per US Federal Law

   9-12 PPM  - -   This concentration is often measured around busy

                            city streets & intersections.

