NASA SATELLITE RECORDED GLOBAL ( CO ) CARBON MONOXIDE & FIRES 2000-2017
CARBON DIOXIDE IS REQUIRED FOR LIFE ON THIS PLANET EARTH
CARBON MONOXIDE IS LETHAL - ODERLESS - COLORLESS
PLANET EARTH'S ATMOSPHERE IS APPROX. 21% OXYGEN + 78% NITROGEN
According to The CDC, the health effects can vary significantly
due to age, sex, weight and overall state of health.
CO is measured in Parts per Million or PPM; out of a million molecules of air,
how many are carbon monoxide.
The time given respective to the levels referenced in this chart,
are for healthy people unless otherwise stated.
Just Remember this Medical Fact THREE 3’s
- 3 weeks without Food and We as Humans Will Die
- 3 days without Water and We as Humans Will Die
- 3 Minutes without Oxygen and We as Humans WILL DIE
12,000 PPM - - Death within 1 – 3 minutes
1,600 PPM - - Nausea within 20 minutes, death within 1 hour
800 PPM - - Nausea and convulsions – death within 2 hours
400 PPM - - Frontal headaches within 1‐2 hours; Nausea and convulsions
– death within 2 hours; UL 2034 alarms should sound
within 4 and 15 minutes BY THEN IT COULD BE TOO LATE
50 PPM - - Maximum average level for continuous exposure
in 8 hour workday per US Federal Law
9-12 PPM - - This concentration is often measured around busy
city streets & intersections.
