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‘"American. Black. Doctor. Uncensored.”
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3015 views • April 05, 2022
"American. Black. Doctor. Uncensored.”
The above headline is from the bio of Marilyn Singleton, MD, JD.
Dr. Breggin’s surprising conversation with Dr. Singleton ranges from being a black conservative in America to who are the America’s oligarchs and what's really going on in the Ukraine. With experience and training in both medicine and the law, Dr. Singleton brings insight and refreshing honesty to what is really being done to world and to America in the name of public health. Despite a pure establishment background (Stanford and top medical centers like Harvard’s Beth Israel and Johns Hopkins), she manages with ease to cut to the truth with enormous clarity. Join us for a personally engaging and enlightening conversation.
COVID-19 and the Global Predators: We are the Prey is the Breggins latest book and is available at www.WeAreThePrey.com
The above headline is from the bio of Marilyn Singleton, MD, JD.
Dr. Breggin’s surprising conversation with Dr. Singleton ranges from being a black conservative in America to who are the America’s oligarchs and what's really going on in the Ukraine. With experience and training in both medicine and the law, Dr. Singleton brings insight and refreshing honesty to what is really being done to world and to America in the name of public health. Despite a pure establishment background (Stanford and top medical centers like Harvard’s Beth Israel and Johns Hopkins), she manages with ease to cut to the truth with enormous clarity. Join us for a personally engaging and enlightening conversation.
COVID-19 and the Global Predators: We are the Prey is the Breggins latest book and is available at www.WeAreThePrey.com
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