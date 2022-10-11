Create New Account
The Crowning and Anointing of Israel's New King - Charles
This video is jammed packed with little known information concerning the crowning ceremony of the Royals. I reveal the symbols and the significance of the objects used in this ceremony. I expose the late Queen Elizabeth's Druid connections. I show that Britain is really the seat of the Revived Roman Empire. In the ceremony they blend the holy with the profane, using Davidic traditions mixed with pagan Roman traditions and symbolism. Most remarkable to me is that they claim to be occupying the actual Throne of King David today. Not only that, it was Britain who was instrumental in forming what is known as Zionist Israel today. I talk about the prophetic significance of it all. I only covered half of what I wanted to cover. I will do a part 2 in this series so please subscribe. Transcript of the Liturgy spoken at the Queen's Anointing here: http://www.oremus.org/liturgy/coronation/cor1953b.html Link to my website article that I used as a basis for this video: https://kasialovesgod.wixsite.com/vaxbeastmark/antichrist-house-of-mountbatten-windsor

