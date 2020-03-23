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'MAKE MINE FREEDOM' From1948 - What Happened America? - It's Time To Take Back Our Freedom!
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31 views • March 23, 2020
Make Mine Freedom
by Sutherland (John) Productions
https://archive.org/details/MakeMine1948
Publication date 1948
Topics Cold War, Animation: Advertising, Capitalism
Digitizing sponsor Harding College (Searcy, Arkansas)
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AT THE END OF WORLD WAR II
This Cold War-era cartoon uses humor to tout the dangers of Communism and the benefits of capitalism.
The end of World War II did not bring peace at home. Nuclear anxiety, anti-Communism and international political realignments fueled the Cold War and turned our country's media landscape into a battleground.
In the press, on the radio, and increasingly through the newly emerging medium of television, business and labor struggled for power over the national consciousness.
Seeking a prize worth much more than public consent, these opposing forces fought to redefine the economic structure of the nation.
To most working people, postwar "normalcy" meant a final farewell to Depression-induced privation, access to consumer goods unavailable during the war years, and a redistribution of the economic pie through the newly powerful labor movement.
To business, however, the end of hostilities promised freedom from New Deal liberalism. Corporations sought an end to planning and government influence, to communist, socialist and labor movements, and above all, shrinkage of the public sector, swollen in sixteen years of economic depression and war. Both sides characterized their points of view as patriotic and their opponents as un-American.
Business fought for influence through organizations like the U.S. Chamber of Commerce and the National Association of Manufacturers. Their intentions were presented as lofty and neutral: to educate Americans about our economic system and its benefits.
Launching a giant propaganda offensive, these organizations pumped out press releases, published books, organized public and private meetings, bought advertising (for examples, see "The Pursuit of Profit" and "Freedom of Choice" supplements on this disc) and produced motion pictures.
One institution most anxious to spread the news about capitalism was the Alfred P. Sloan Foundation, founded by the former chairman of General Motors. The Sloan Foundation funded a small institution (the pro-free enterprise, staunchly anti-Communist Harding College in Searcy, Arkansas, which hired John Sutherland Productions, Inc. as producer) to produce a series of nine "short cartoon films, in color, which would portray simple economic truths about the American system of production and distribution in an interesting and entertaining manner."
Make Mine Freedom links patriotism with free enterprise and freedom with prosperity. "Working together to produce an ever-greater abundance of material and spiritual values for all. That is the secret of American prosperity." "Working together," of course, is a dishonest concept when used to describe communities whose interests differ.
-----------------------------------------------
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SOCIAL MEDIA
Twitter - https://twitter.com/dyannbridges
Switter - https://switter.at/@DyannBridges
Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/thebodyhouse1/
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ALL LINKS - https://linktr.ee/thebodyhouse1
--------------------------------
NEWSLETTER - The Body House Chronicles - Chronicling the fringe... https://bodyhousechronicles.wordpress.com/
At the Chronicles we focus on the providers, sellers and business owners in each of the 3 fringe industries of sex, cannabis & psychics and discuss the growing global control of the Hidden Hand.
Contact Dyann - Email: [email protected]
by Sutherland (John) Productions
https://archive.org/details/MakeMine1948
Publication date 1948
Topics Cold War, Animation: Advertising, Capitalism
Digitizing sponsor Harding College (Searcy, Arkansas)
----------------------------------------------------------------
AT THE END OF WORLD WAR II
This Cold War-era cartoon uses humor to tout the dangers of Communism and the benefits of capitalism.
The end of World War II did not bring peace at home. Nuclear anxiety, anti-Communism and international political realignments fueled the Cold War and turned our country's media landscape into a battleground.
In the press, on the radio, and increasingly through the newly emerging medium of television, business and labor struggled for power over the national consciousness.
Seeking a prize worth much more than public consent, these opposing forces fought to redefine the economic structure of the nation.
To most working people, postwar "normalcy" meant a final farewell to Depression-induced privation, access to consumer goods unavailable during the war years, and a redistribution of the economic pie through the newly powerful labor movement.
To business, however, the end of hostilities promised freedom from New Deal liberalism. Corporations sought an end to planning and government influence, to communist, socialist and labor movements, and above all, shrinkage of the public sector, swollen in sixteen years of economic depression and war. Both sides characterized their points of view as patriotic and their opponents as un-American.
Business fought for influence through organizations like the U.S. Chamber of Commerce and the National Association of Manufacturers. Their intentions were presented as lofty and neutral: to educate Americans about our economic system and its benefits.
Launching a giant propaganda offensive, these organizations pumped out press releases, published books, organized public and private meetings, bought advertising (for examples, see "The Pursuit of Profit" and "Freedom of Choice" supplements on this disc) and produced motion pictures.
One institution most anxious to spread the news about capitalism was the Alfred P. Sloan Foundation, founded by the former chairman of General Motors. The Sloan Foundation funded a small institution (the pro-free enterprise, staunchly anti-Communist Harding College in Searcy, Arkansas, which hired John Sutherland Productions, Inc. as producer) to produce a series of nine "short cartoon films, in color, which would portray simple economic truths about the American system of production and distribution in an interesting and entertaining manner."
Make Mine Freedom links patriotism with free enterprise and freedom with prosperity. "Working together to produce an ever-greater abundance of material and spiritual values for all. That is the secret of American prosperity." "Working together," of course, is a dishonest concept when used to describe communities whose interests differ.
-----------------------------------------------
Thank you for your interest in The Body House..
CUSTOM erotic MP3s and Voiceover on Niteflirt - https://www.niteflirt.com/The%20Body%20House
BODYWORK & HEALING SESSIONS - https://thebodyhouse.biz/sessions-with-dyann/
The Body House Main Site - http://thebodyhouse.biz/
What is FBSM? - https://thebodyhouse.biz/10-things-fbsm-sensual-massage-session/
The Biggest Mistake Men Make With Women - https://thebodyhouse.biz/biggest-mistake-pushing-backing-off/
SOCIAL MEDIA
Twitter - https://twitter.com/dyannbridges
Switter - https://switter.at/@DyannBridges
Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/thebodyhouse1/
Tryst - https://tryst.link/massage/dyann-bridges
ALL LINKS - https://linktr.ee/thebodyhouse1
--------------------------------
NEWSLETTER - The Body House Chronicles - Chronicling the fringe... https://bodyhousechronicles.wordpress.com/
At the Chronicles we focus on the providers, sellers and business owners in each of the 3 fringe industries of sex, cannabis & psychics and discuss the growing global control of the Hidden Hand.
Contact Dyann - Email: [email protected]
Keywords
freedom of choicecold waranti communismpost war america1948 propogandawar time moviesmake mine freedommake mine freedom 19481948 topicsinternational political realignmentsin the presspostwardepression induced privationto communistsocialist and labor movementsthe pursuit of profitproduced motion picturesspread the news about capitalismalfred p sloan foundationwhich hired john sutherland productions
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