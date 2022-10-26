Create New Account
An Escape For New York
Son of the Republic
Published a month ago |

New Yorkers: It’s Time To Save Yourselves

* NY Dems have given up on the state.

* We were told Adams would be tough on crime.

* The NYT endorses more failure — or malevolent success?

* Hochul started caring about crime 2 weeks from election.

* S/he wants even more New Yorkers to flee the state.

The full version of this segment is linked below.


The Ingraham Angle | 25 October 2022

https://www.foxnews.com/video/6314362423112

Keywords
corruptionlaura ingrahamliberalismnyctyrannyidiocracyviolent crimeprogressivismleftismideologylawlessnessradicalismleticia jamesmayhemlee zeldincrime wavekleptocracyeric adamskakistocracycrime surgekathy hochulcrime crisiscrime spikemalevolence

