An Escape For New York

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New Yorkers: It’s Time To Save Yourselves
* NY Dems have given up on the state.
* We were told Adams would be tough on crime.
* The NYT endorses more failure — or malevolent success?
* Hochul started caring about crime 2 weeks from election.
* S/he wants even more New Yorkers to flee the state.
The full version of this segment is linked below.
The Ingraham Angle | 25 October 2022