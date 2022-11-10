19. To Young, Honest And Fervent

Eat, buy and breed, have sex, have fun

And gain more power and money,

It is the most folks' “Must Be Done”;

Maybe such lifestyle is a dummy?





Don’t bet your life for changing them,

Walk own gorgeous path in beauty,

By the Great’s models build your realm,

So you can flourish on full duty.





Most have the one-type fates and roles,

Are often hurrying and worried,

And with the standardized results,

But can they be respected for it?