19. To Young, Honest And Fervent

Eat, buy and breed, have sex, have fun
And gain more power and money,
It is the most folks' “Must Be Done”;
Maybe such lifestyle is a dummy?
Don’t bet your life for changing them,
Walk own gorgeous path in beauty,
By the Great’s models build your realm,
So you can flourish on full duty.
Most have the one-type fates and roles,
Are often hurrying and worried,
And with the standardized results,
But can they be respected for it?
