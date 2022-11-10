Bao Tong, Political Secretary of Zhao Ziyang, Passed Away

https://gnews.org/articles/516234
Summary：11/09/2022 Bao Tong, secretary to former Communist Party General Secretary Zhao Ziyang, passed away on Wednesday (Nov. 9th) at the age of 90. Mr. Bao tong had always supported the Whistleblowers’ Movement when he was alive and called Mr. Miles Guo his teacher. May Mr. Bao rest in peace and stay away from the evil CCP forever. We will do our best to take down the CCP.
