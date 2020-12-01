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How They Plan to Bankrupt Us All
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175 views • December 01, 2020
29 Nov 2020
International best-selling author, Dr Vernon Coleman MB ChB DSc FRSA, explains precisely how governments are deliberately and cold-bloodedly planning to bankrupt their citizens. And why they are doing this. It's all part of the Agenda 21 plan for a Global Reset. (You will, of course, be exempt from these plans if you're a billionaire or a member of the British royal family).
For more unbiased information, please visit http://www.vernoncoleman.com
International best-selling author, Dr Vernon Coleman MB ChB DSc FRSA, explains precisely how governments are deliberately and cold-bloodedly planning to bankrupt their citizens. And why they are doing this. It's all part of the Agenda 21 plan for a Global Reset. (You will, of course, be exempt from these plans if you're a billionaire or a member of the British royal family).
For more unbiased information, please visit http://www.vernoncoleman.com
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