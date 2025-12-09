The Russia-Ukraine war is making some people rich. Just not the ones fighting it.

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
MP Lowe: "The number of ukrainian registered Porsches, Astons, whatever, in Monaco is massive."
Tucker Carlson: "This is a country in a four year existential war You would think, people would be poor, but they are richer than ever. Not the people of Ukraine, but the people buying Aston Martins in Monaco and spending 10.000$ on dinner in Courchevel. That money is your money. My money. Does anyone care?"