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If you’re not going to stand up to Tyranny you can F#£K off!
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30 views • April 02, 2021
The only way to stop this tyrannical intrusion into our lives is to just refused to participate… and then they have no power.
We need to become so free that our very existence is an act of rebellion!
We need to become so free that our very existence is an act of rebellion!
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