Chaos underway at the blown out Arad site

Iran with its kinetic hypersonic response, just used a new highly destructive missile on Arad in the Negev Desert—the occupied southern region, near Israeli untouched nuclear facilities, on the night of March 21. According to analysts, Arad is a company town, built for the scientists who produced Israeli undeclared nuclear warheads at Dimona under the protection of the US President—weapons that existed outside every treaty, every inspection, every law. Footage has circulated online, truthfully confirming the “direct impact of Iranian ballistic missiles” on buildings in the city, due to the apparent failure of Israeli air defenses, with Iran carrying out powerful strikes in reciprocal response to the heinous Israeli-US attack on Iranian peaceful Natanz nuclear site. Scenes of Arad being devastated after Iranian terrible strike, which gradually having carried out waves around 37 to 72.

Massive chaos ensued as settlements were reduced to rubble, fire and smoke filled the sky, and Emergency Services teams struggled to contain the situation, and to evacuate the injured. Helicopters rushed to evacuate the dead or injured from the Negev to hospitals across Israel. According to a preliminary report from the Israeli side that night – at least 54 people were injured, and this is likely to increase. In the afternoon, the place really looked real, having turned into a war zone while waiting for the announcement of the final official numbers and targets. Israel, through its Chief of Staff, sought to explain to the public why its defenses failed to intercept, claiming it was investigating the reasons, following widespread panic among settlers, who believed that Iran had deployed new missiles that could not be intercepted. IRGC has stated repeatedly that "From now on, we declare Iranian missile superiority in the skies over Israel. The skies over occupied southern Palestine will remain brightly lit for hours tonight." And that's what happened!

Mirrored - MILITARY TUBE TODAY

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