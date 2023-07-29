Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Where are your alternative scientific facts, figures and graphs?
channel image
none
0 Subscribers
61 views
Published Yesterday

Send me alternative research with scientific facts and figures to prove me wrong if you believe you have more relevant scientific information and analysis than what I collected, studied and analyzed. See my other videos here:

https://www.brighteon.com/dashboard/videos/6eff9517-8ac8-4233-adc9-4459c3116028

Please Contact me mikamolyneaux (a) g mail dot com without spaces.

Keywords
hoaxclimate changeglobal warming

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket