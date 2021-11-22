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Satanist elites' adrenochrome blood document proof list of millions of children & locations of farms
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128 views • November 22, 2021
*** Intelligence news update from the Human Homo-Sapiens Race Survival Resistance (HRSR) headquarters and Republic Rebel Alliance battlefront (November 2021). Since they attacked with CIA microwave oven weapons yesterday, too, we will continue to expose more of their crimes and secrets and people. If they want to come against God and his people, they will lose, and they are making things worse for themselves. Attached is a video which exposes the adrenochrome pedophile child torture Pleiadian fallen angel vampire Draco reptilian chimera alien cannibal children’s blood harvesting industry with documents of the names of millions of children tortured and raped and sacrificed and eaten, and the hundreds of adrenochrome industry’s harvesting centers. It shows that all of President Donald Trump’s “Black Sun” Nazi SS Satanist followers like Jenny Lee and Simon Parkes’ claim that all the millions of Illuminati NWO Draco reptilian chimera alien incarnate avatar pedophile cannibal elite presidents prime ministers and congress parliament members and Hollywood celebrities and government officials and court judges and police leaders and CIA NSA MI6 FBI leaders and popes and royal families and military leaders and college leaders and media people and church leaders and corporate leaders and black nobility families and other nephilim & chimera alien incarnate avatar globalist elites have been arrested and executed at GITMO by the military is a complete sham fraud lie, in order to keep the dumb human populace and dung-head atheists and cowardly traitor religious Christian freak hordes happy and satisfied, until we real Christians finish our warning and are raptured into heaven, and Satan Lucifer and the fallen angels and their Illuminati NWO can exterminate the human specie populace. The person sending the document asks that it be sent to the pedophile Draco avatar President Donald Trump. This is how dumb these humans are. If the Nazi 4th Reich “Black Sun” Satanist pedophile rapist MJ-12 leader President Donald Trump arrested the human who posted on the dark web Hillary Clinton and other feminist leaders’ many snuff films torturing and lesbian raping and satanic sacrificing and eating our little human girls, and did not arrest Hillary Clinton and the earth’s hidden matriarchal rulers Illuminati NWO New Age Wicca witch feminist leaders, then what makes this person think that Donald Trump and the AntiChrist is going to do anything about it to arrest the evil entities. God gave a reprieve for the humans from Hillary Clinton’s nuclear war plans, but the humans have not repented, and restored the original Bible verses they redefined, and stopped rebelling against women’s head coverings, and removed the Statue of Liberty and White House oval office and Vatican obelisk and Paris Arc de Triomphe and British flag and Washington Monument, and kicked out their pastors, and exposed Donald Trump’s pedophilia rape, and apologized and refunded all the tithes they stole, and burned their medical science witchcraft health insurance certificates, and given their emergency gold and emergency food to the poor, and spoken the 100% truth of God so that everyone will come to try to kill them and slaughter their families, because Jesus gave his life for us on the cross so that we may receive forgiveness for sins and the gift of eternal life.
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https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047
https://humanracesurvivalresistance.wordpress.com/
Tags:
#Jesus #Christ #Christian #BibleProphecy #JesusChrist #love #crypto #fashion #style #nature #amazing #follow #Illuminati #NWO #goal #motivation #design #inspiration #warning #healthy #family #life #lifestyle #democrat #republican #party #liberal #conservative #happy #beautiful #cute #baby #girl #boy #Pedogate #Pizzagate #pedophile #childtrafficking #humantrafficking #terrorism #nature #travel #friends #GMO #food #yummy #chemtrail #foodie #foodporn #fitness #medicare #medicaid #technology #science #secretspaceprogram #funny #lol #giveaway #crowdfunding #contest #competition #survival #photography #survival #armageddon #DonaldTrump #MAGA #QAnon #WWG1WGA #Coronavirus #COVID19 #5G #vaccine
Photos at: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047
See full article at:
https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047
https://humanracesurvivalresistance.wordpress.com/
Tags:
#Jesus #Christ #Christian #BibleProphecy #JesusChrist #love #crypto #fashion #style #nature #amazing #follow #Illuminati #NWO #goal #motivation #design #inspiration #warning #healthy #family #life #lifestyle #democrat #republican #party #liberal #conservative #happy #beautiful #cute #baby #girl #boy #Pedogate #Pizzagate #pedophile #childtrafficking #humantrafficking #terrorism #nature #travel #friends #GMO #food #yummy #chemtrail #foodie #foodporn #fitness #medicare #medicaid #technology #science #secretspaceprogram #funny #lol #giveaway #crowdfunding #contest #competition #survival #photography #survival #armageddon #DonaldTrump #MAGA #QAnon #WWG1WGA #Coronavirus #COVID19 #5G #vaccine
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