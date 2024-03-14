Create New Account
FOLLOW UP TO THE RUSSIAN T72 B VID, WE TAKE OUT LEOPARDS TO HUNT RUSSIAN T72 (TURMS) PART 1
RDRIVER TANKERY and GAMING
15 views
Published Yesterday

A fail vid if ever there was one. We take out shiny new German 2A4 Leopards to hunt down Russian T72's...
Felt like we were fighting in a Ukraine Factory today...Game shines on realism here...fast and furious death in a tank.

technologygamingtanksrussianwarthunder

