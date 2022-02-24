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[Streamed on: Feb 24, 2022] CuttingEdge: Amos 3 - Hear The Word That The Lord Hath Spoken
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10 views • February 25, 2022
Live Thursday Morning 2/24/2022 @8amEST/ 7CST
Amos 3: Hear The Word That The Lord Hath Spoken
Be awake, Christian, and be aware of God’s design, for the trumpet is sounding, and when the trumpet sounds, the Christian must not slumber. Let the presence of God infuse into you a more than ordinary courage and zeal.
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Amos 3: Hear The Word That The Lord Hath Spoken
Be awake, Christian, and be aware of God’s design, for the trumpet is sounding, and when the trumpet sounds, the Christian must not slumber. Let the presence of God infuse into you a more than ordinary courage and zeal.
#NYSTV YT: https://www.youtube.com/user/NowYouSeeTV
#NYSTV on Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/NYSTV
#Midnight Ride YT : https://www.youtube.com/c/MidnightRide
With the special use of this promo code: EDGE receive 30 days free on the NYSTV network https://nystv.org/
NYSTV FB group: https://www.facebook.com/groups/nystv/
#FOJCRadio: https://www.fojcradio.com/
#FOJCRADIO on Rumble: https://rumble.com/search/channel?q=FOJCRadio
#FOJCRadio on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC0RmdJ0nhShuDLp8Q41Blwg
CuttingEdge: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC9HcD39gVhCrsBPDl1sKhYg
Sugar and Spice Soap https://sugarandspicesoap.com
#TruthRadioShow: http://truthradioshow.com/
Dan Bidondi https://www.youtube.com/user/bionicdanb
#RemnantRestoration: https://remnantrestoration.org/
#RemnantRestoration YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCXZoc6WcYCS8qe-Tb7yjdNA
Shake & Wake Radio: http://shakeandwakeradio.com/wp/
(https://www.facebook.com/groups/40998 ) under FB Shadow Ban (https://www.facebook.com/groups/89506 ) under FB Shadow Ban
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