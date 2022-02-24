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[Streamed on: Feb 24, 2022] CuttingEdge: Amos 3 - Hear The Word That The Lord Hath Spoken
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10 views • February 25, 2022
Live Thursday Morning 2/24/2022 @8amEST/ 7CST
Amos 3: Hear The Word That The Lord Hath Spoken
Be awake, Christian, and be aware of God’s design, for the trumpet is sounding, and when the trumpet sounds, the Christian must not slumber. Let the presence of God infuse into you a more than ordinary courage and zeal.

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