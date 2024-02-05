USA attacks terror

On February 2, 2024, the USA launched a massive attack against what it claimed were Iranian-back militias in retaliation for strikes against USA troops and other interests. Iraq and Iran condemned these attacks. Is this the start of World War Three? Who will be the protagonist for WWIII? What about a larger regional conflict in the Middle East? Does Iran have any theological reasons for attempting to cause chaos in the region? Could Iran damage the USA militarily through dirty bombs, electromagnetic pulse weapons, biological agents, and/or chemical weapons? If the USA were to have a direct war with Iran that it loses, could the USA be subjected to increased terrorism according to biblical prophecies? Dr. Thiel and Steve Dupuie address these matters.





A written article of related interest is available titled ‘Iraq warns Middle East is now on ‘brink of the abyss’ after 16 killed in US revenge strikes on Iranian-backed militias’ URL: https://www.cogwriter.com/news/prophecy/iraq-warns-middle-east-is-now-on-brink-of-the-abyss-after-16-killed-in-us-revenge-strikes-on-iranian-backed-militias/