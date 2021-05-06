Biden's DOJ Steps into Block Arizona Audit as Maricopa Admits it Had No Oversight Over Dominion

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
https://www.azmirror.com/2021/05/05/justice-department-raises-concerns-with-audit/
https://www.npr.org/2021/05/06/994246426/justice-department-shares-concerns-with-arizona-senate-audit-recount
https://news.yahoo.com/gop-backed-auditing-group-maricopa-042234294.html
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/05/breaking-external-devices-date-vote-totals-taken-offsite-nightly-election-maricopa-county-dominion-employees/
https://www.washingtonpost.com/politics/arizona-recount-observers/2021/05/05/b807c990-adc3-11eb-b476-c3b287e52a01_story.html
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/05/exclusive-entity-behind-effort-stop-maricopa-audit-uncovered-national-task-force-election-crisis/
https://www.huffpost.com/entry/jill-stein-recount-over_n_584f3b71e4b0bd9c3dfe612e
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/05/breaking-maricopa-county-not-admin-access-2020-election-means-ceded-ownership-election-outside-system-provider/
https://www.amazon.com/hz/wishlist/ls/1KFZWKVPI4E57?ref_=wl_share
https://www.subscribestar.com/zoonpolitikon
https://www.patreon.com/zoonpolitikon
or support me on Paypal via [email protected]
https://www.paypal.me/zoonpolitikon
Follow me on Minds-
https://www.minds.com/zoonpolitikon/
Follow me on Bitchute-
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/RYdfuGFlPOvH/
Check out my Store!
https://teespring.com/stores/zoon-politikon
Send letters and checks to:
Zoon Politikon
PO Box 761
Sterling Heights
MI 48311
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/zoonpolitikon/
https://www.minds.com/zoonpolitikon
Psalm 23:1