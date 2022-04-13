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Jack Maxey - Hunter's Laptop from Hell - 041322
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
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343 views • April 13, 2022
I found this on Rumble. Description said the following:
For the last two years MSM stated this Hunter Biden’s laptop is fake and Russian misinformation. Meanwhile in reality both the MSM and the Biden administration were lying.

This Content Is Mirrored. Please support the original creator.

Taken from Telegram https://t.me/santasurfing

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